UK grandmother takes up weightlifting, halves her bodyweight

A British woman unhappy with her weight has gone about reducing it in spectacular fashion - by dedicating her life to powerlifting, and becoming one of the best in the world at it.

Michelle Franklin weighed almost 100kg in early 2015 - and said she decided to make a lifestyle change when she looked at a photographs of herself and instantly felt awful about how she looked.

"One particular photo was the catalyst for wanting to change everything I physically looked like," the 51-year-old told the Lincolnshire Echo.

"I started doing bootcamps and circuits but interlaced between these was this wonderful thing called a barbell with weights either end. I just lived for those parts in the class when I could pull the weight up."