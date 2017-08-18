UK grandmother takes up weightlifting, halves her bodyweight

A British woman unhappy with her weight has gone about reducing it in spectacular fashion - by dedicating her life to powerlifting, and becoming one of the best in the world at it.
Michelle Franklin weighed almost 100kg in early 2015 - and said she decided to make a lifestyle change when she looked at a photographs of herself and instantly felt awful about how she looked.
"One particular photo was the catalyst for wanting to change everything I physically looked like," the 51-year-old told the Lincolnshire Echo.
"I started doing bootcamps and circuits but interlaced between these was this wonderful thing called a barbell with weights either end. I just lived for those parts in the class when I could pull the weight up."
The next couple of years saw Ms Franklin shed an astounding 50kg - essentially halving her weight - and stepping up to contend in international powerlifting competitions .
She said she never thought her weight loss journey would lead her to the world stage, but it did - and she achieved extremely highly.
Ms Franklin now ranks fourth in the world for her age and weight category, and holds a British record for two different types of bench press - but don't go telling her she's an inspiration to others.
"I don't see myself as an inspiration at all. In fact, I take loads of inspiration from others if I am honest, like the girls I train with," she said.
"I am just a granny with a passion for powerlifting who has made her journey a public one on social media."
Newshub.