Vegemite, Marmite could lead to less stress and anxiety

Researchers in Australia have found people who eat yeast-based spreads are more likely to experience less stress and anxiety.

The new research out of the University of Victoria suggests it could be linked to levels of vitamin B in spreads like Vegemite and Marmite.

Lead researcher Professor Vasso Apostolopoulos says the lack of vitamin B can cause health concerns including depression, according to reports.

More than 500 people across Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom were asked if they consume yeast-based spreads, how often they eat it and which spread in particular they eat.