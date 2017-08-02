Vegemite, Marmite could lead to less stress and anxiety

Researchers in Australia have found people who eat yeast-based spreads are more likely to experience less stress and anxiety.
The new research out of the University of Victoria suggests it could be linked to levels of vitamin B in spreads like Vegemite and Marmite.
Lead researcher Professor Vasso Apostolopoulos says the lack of vitamin B can cause health concerns including depression, according to reports.
More than 500 people across Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom were asked if they consume yeast-based spreads, how often they eat it and which spread in particular they eat.
They then had their moods monitored.
"Those who ate spreads that contained B12, which includes Marmite and the new Vegemite with the orange lid, were even less stressed and anxious than those who ate the other brands," Ms Apostolopoulos said.
While the research can't directly link the consumption of yeast-based spreads to a happier, healthy life, scientists are planning to continue further research to knuckle down how Vegemite or Marmite, can make you more happy and more healthy.
Newshub.