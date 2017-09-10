Bikers don blue to fight prostate cancer

A group of Auckland bikers are dressing up in blue for a rally to raise awareness for prostate cancer.

Around 3000 Kiwis are diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 600 people die from it every year.

Organiser Morgan Sobanja says the event is about highlighting how important it is that men get a check-up.

"If you have look around you can see everyone's got hteir blue one for the day, so it's an opportunity for all the bikers to have a bit of fun and getting some awareness about prostate cancer in New Zealand."

Mr Sobanja says men should get a prostate cancer check every year, the same way bikers get a warrant of fitness.

"Blokes being blokes it's not something that's spoken about.... Would you keep riding your motorbike without going to get it checked for a warrant every year?"

The bikers will be gathering at Placemakers in Pakuranga from 9:30am, before riding to Placemakers in Silverdale.

Newshub.