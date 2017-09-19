Doctor's warning to New Zealanders after Australia flu death

A doctor says the death of an Australian girl from the flu is a reminder to get immunised.

The eight-year-old from Melbourne died on Friday, as the country is gripped by a deadly strain.

Virologist Dr Lance Jennings says it's especially important for those planning to travel to Australia.

"I think it raises the issue of immunisation, and travellers to Australia certainly at this stage should consider getting a seasonal influenza vaccine," he says.

Australia's health minister Jill Hennessy says Victoria has been swamped by flu cases, which has put hospitals under pressure.

"We're having a horrific flu season right up and down the entire eastern seaboard both in QLD and NSW and Victoria, Western Australia seems to be less affected than what we are but we know we've had double the number of people with flu - flu notifications," she told radio station 3AW.

"This is an influenza strain that is able to impact the young, the elderly, the well and the unwell and people should be really attentive to any symptoms of the flu that they might have."

Dr Jennings says it's unlikely the virus will spread to New Zealand as we're coming to the end of our flu season.

Newshub.