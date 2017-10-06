Multivitamins could reduce autism risk - study

Chowing down on multivitamins could reduce the chances a child is born on the autism spectrum, new research has found.

Researchers looked at data on 273,000 Swedish mothers who gave birth between 1996 and 2007, specifically what folic acid, iron and multivitamin tablets they reported taking.

They found around one in 400 cases of autism in children born to mothers who took multivitamins during their pregnancy, compared to one in 200 amongst those who didn't.

Folic acid and iron appeared to have no effect on autism rates.

The Drexel University researchers say while it doesn't prove a causal link between taking multivitamins and a reduced risk of autism, it warrants further investigation.

The research was published this week in the British Medical Journal.

Newshub.