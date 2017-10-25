Women are better sleepers than men - study

New research has shown that women are better sleepers than men.

It's also been revealed that how well we sleep rather than how long we sleep is more important.

To make fresh pies at her Auckland cafe Rose Ogilvy gets up before 3am. She wakes constantly and says she hasn't had a solid night's sleep in years.

"A good sleep to me I can get five hours sleep in a row it would be a good sleep for me," she said.

"That sort of two o'clock is when I think I go into a nice sleep and then I have to get up... but the first part of the evening is very, very restless for me."

Aside from the alarm clock it's a lack of deep sleep and restlessness that are the big problems.

A University of Sydney study of 15,000 people found it's about quality over quantity.

Those who slept six hours or less functioned just as well as those who slept two hours longer, provided they fell asleep easily and their sleep was uninterrupted.

Another new study reveals women are better sleepers than men.

The study says women take longer to nod off but they wake less often and have a deeper, longer sleep than men.

"We're thinking more, a bit busier, it's potentially why it took them longer to fall asleep because they were a bit more anxious," said Dr Kathleen Maddison, from the University of Western Australia.

Sleep impacts eating habits, mental health, memory and immune system.

Respiratory and Sleep Physician Dr Stuart Jones says Kiwis are getting more tired due to stress and technology.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we've lost a good hour of sleep over the last decade," he said.

So how can you have a better sleep?

Experts say ditch the screens an hour before bed, find time to wind-down like taking a bath, ensure your room isn't too warm and go to bed at a regular time will help.

But the main thing is making sleep a priority.

