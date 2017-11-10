Confronting lingerie ad image of patient

A striking image of a lingerie model wearing a feeding tube is wowing Kiwis on social media.

Lonely Lingerie posted the photo of the model, Makena, to its Facebook page on Thursday. She is on the waiting list for a double lung transplant, and explained just what that's like.

"I have to sleep with my phone on and can't leave Auckland; once I get the call I have two hours to get on the operating table," she wrote.

"I think to the untrained eye, if you didn't know you wouldn't know."

As of Friday afternoon, the post has been shared 70 times.

Cystic fibrosis in an inherited disorder that causes mucus fluids in the body to become sticky and thick, especially in the lungs. It's incurable.

"Without my double lung transplant I will die," Makena wrote. "I don't know when, but this is the last card".

Since 2016, Lonely Lingerie has used "real" women in its advertising, eschewing professional models and Photoshop.

Newshub.