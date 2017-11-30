Consumer calls out NZ's most misleading 'health' foods

Have you ever eaten something you thought was nutritious only to later discover it's actually quite the opposite?

Some of New Zealand's most misleading products have been named and shamed in Consumer's Bad Taste Food Awards for 2017.

The website says the awards "call out manufacturers on the claims they use to make their products seem like better choices".

"However, take a look behind the marketing speak and you'll find the reality is often vastly different."

Here is the full list of the nominees.

Flavoured water

Despite claiming to be "low in sugar" on the bottle, Pump's flavoured water range contains more than four teaspoons per bottle.

"Food standards let manufacturers put this claim on products with 2.5g or less of sugar per 100ml, Consumer says.

"But should it be allowed on a single-serve 750ml drink with more than 4 teaspoons of sugar?

"Our view: no."

Muesli

"We found a few companies had made an effort to reduce sugar levels in their products since our previous investigation in 2012.

"However, a couple had actually bumped up the sugar content.

"Pams Toasted Muesli was the worst offender, increasing its sugar content by 44 percent ... to 30.3g [per 100 grams]."