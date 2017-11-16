Dangerous toys to not buy your child this Christmas

Wonder Woman's sword, used by the superheroine to deal with Ares in the hit movie, has been singled out as one of this year's most dangerous toys.

Consumer watchdog World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) has released its '10 worst toys' list ahead of the Christmas shopping season. It includes an anti-zombie crossbow, a xylophone and a flying 'spider-drone'.

While many of the toys have been recalled from shops, WATCH says online retailers continue to sell them and so parents need to stay vigilant.

WATCH's 10 dangerous toys to watch out for