Dangerous toys to not buy your child this Christmas

Wonder Woman's sword, used by the superheroine to deal with Ares in the hit movie, has been singled out as one of this year's most dangerous toys.
Consumer watchdog World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) has released its '10 worst toys' list ahead of the Christmas shopping season. It includes an anti-zombie crossbow, a xylophone and a flying 'spider-drone'.
While many of the toys have been recalled from shops, WATCH says online retailers continue to sell them and so parents need to stay vigilant.
WATCH's 10 dangerous toys to watch out for
Hallmark 'Itty Bittys' baby stacking toy
The soft rattling rings feature the faces of Disney heroes Mickey, Donald, Minnie and Daisy, but their accessories - hats and bows - can detach and be swallowed. It was recalled in August. Newshub couldn't find this particular iteration of the soft stacking range for sale in any New Zealand online stores.
Pull Along Pony
Recommended for toddlers aged 12 months and over, the Pull Along Pony has a 50cm-long cord - an obvious strangulation hazard. It can still be bought from manufacturer Tolo's website. It's not clear why this particular toy is considered more dangerous than other pull-along toys, such as New Zealand's iconic Buzzy Bee.
Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword
While perhaps safer than the real thing, the plastic Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword can still cause "facial or other impact injuries", according to WATCH. It's available online here in New Zealand.
Hand Fidgetz Spinners
The toy craze of 2017 has spun into trouble, with this particular brand presenting "potential small parts hazards". The Hand Fidgetz range even comes with a sticker warning it is a "novelty gift item" and not intended to be used as a toy. Newshub couldn't find this particular brand of fidget spinner for sale here, but others - perhaps just as dangerous - are widely available in stores.
Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition
This toy, rated age 12-plus, has "multiple rotating rotor blades". Manufacturers Marvel and Skyrocket Toys even admit it's not the safest toy - it comes with a warning of potential "damage or injury". It can be bought online in New Zealand.
Nerf Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow
Perhaps a blessing disguised as a curse for Nerf - kids might actually want its Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow because ***italics*** it has a "pressurised lever" designed to hit the undead with maximum force. It's on sale in New Zealand stores, including Kmart.
Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit
This is literally a tripwire marketed as a tightrope. Even the packaging admits it "can be a potentially dangerous piece of equipment and can cause serious injury or even death". Various slackline kits, including those made by Slackers, are available in Kiwi stores.
Oval Xylophone
Not just a hazard to parents' eardrums, the Oval Xylophone - marketed to babies as young as 12 months - has a thin, 24cm mallet that could easily fit down a young musician's throat. It's widely available in stores and online in New Zealand.
Jetts Heel Wheels
They turn kids' shoes into skates, but also a fire hazard. Heel Wheels have 'skid pads' which generate sparks. They are available from brick-and-mortar stores in New Zealand like Farmers, and online stores too.
Brianna Babydoll
This doll has removable clothing and hair ties, which toddlers might ingest. It is available from online stores based in New Zealand.
Newshub.