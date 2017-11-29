Helen Clark calls for increased funding for adult dentistry

The dental industry itself is sceptical of how more funding for dental treatment could help, favouring a preventative approach instead.

"That's still taking the perspective of fixing things that are broken rather than preventing disease in the first place," NZ Dental Association chief executive David Crum told Stuff.

"Our main priorities have been, for some time, community water fluoridation and the reduction of sugar. We can give better access to care for everybody but it the disease is not prevented we're wasting our time and huge sums of money."

In a Facebook post Ms Clark also admitted that the issue was broader than treatment, and needs to include looking at the damage done by sugar consumption.