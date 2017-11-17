Kiwi man dies after disease turns his body to stone

The Auckland man suffering from a disease that slowly hardened his skin and internal organs has died.

Callan Fabian lived in constant pain due to scleroderma, which effectively turned his body to stone.

Due to the tightness of his skin, Mr Fabian was trapped in his body. He was unable to sit upright for long and ulcers broke out across his body. The rare condition has no known cure.

He passed away on Thursday morning, after falling ill on Wednesday night.

Mr Fabian was expected to live until Christmas, and his early death has shocked his carers and supporters.

Scleroderma Auckland, a charity that supports sufferers of the disease in New Zealand, had set up a Givealittle page to support Mr Fabian to continue to access care and support.

Over $20,000 had been donated to his cause before his death.

Scleroderma is not contagious, infectious, cancerous or malignant and it is usually not hereditary. Around 1000 people in New Zealand are believed to suffer from the disease.

Newshub.