Woman may have eyeball removed after botched eye tattoo

A Canadian woman faces the terrifying prospect of having her eyeball taken out after her vision failed to restore in the weeks following a botched tattoo procedure.

Catt Gallinger - a tattoo and piercing enthusiast - wrote a post in September about the incident, which left her in pain, crying purple tears and with a swollen eye that'd been rendered totally blind.

She claims she felt forced into having the sclera tattoo - a tattoo on the whites of the eye - by her then-boyfriend.