Baltimore bystander catches hospital staff dumping patient on the street

A United States hospital has been caught in the act of what's known as "patient dumping".

It's a way to get rid of patients who can't pay their bills.

In this case, University of Maryland Medical Centre security staff were recorded by a man, who couldn't believe what he was seeing.

Imamu Baraka said the temperature was about -1degC, when he saw the woman being left at a bus stop, wearing only her hospital gown.

It's not the first time the practice has been caught on camera. In 2007, LA hospitals were found to be removing homeless patients and leaving them on the streets.

The patients usually have financial problems or are uninsured, but in the case of the Baltimore woman, Mr Baraka found the details were unclear.

He called emegency services and medics eventually took the woman back to the same hospital that had dumped her.

A review is now being conducted into the incident and disciplinary action could be taken against the employees involved.

In a statement, the hospital apologised for the actions shown in the video.

"[We] share the shock and disappointment of many who have viewed the video," a spokesperson said.

"In the end, we clearly failed to fulfill our mission with this patient."

