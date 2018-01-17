Christchurch teen's "miracle" kidney transplant

A Christchurch teen who has been on a long journey to find a new kidney has finally received "a miracle."

For 14-year-old Maddie Collins, a shortened life spent hooked up to a dialysis machine was likely to be her future due to a rare kidney disease.

But in a stroke of badly-needed luck, Maddie's mum Sarah received a call from Auckland's Starship Hospital on Tuesday to let her know a kidney was available.

They flew out as soon as they could to get ready for the operation on Wednesday afternoon.

"She burst into tears last night and couldn't stop talking about all the things she could do with a new kidney," says Ms Collins.