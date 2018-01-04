Fighting colic: probiotic can halve crying time

An inconsolable baby is one of the toughest things a new parent has to deal with.

But now an international study has discovered a potential aid for easing the crying of babies with colic - a probiotic supplement that can reduce crying by about half.

Colic causes babies to cry excessively, but it's not known exactly why. Crying can be called 'excessive' when a baby cries for more than three hours a day, three days a week, for three weeks.

Breastfed babies given the probiotic for three weeks were twice as likely to halve their crying.

However, the treatment is not currently effective for formula-fed babies with colic.

Newshub.