Krispy Kreme accused of targeting most obese suburbs

A major American donut juggernaut is being accused of deliberately exploiting some of our country's most vulnerable people.

Krispy Kreme opens the doors to its first Kiwi store in February, in the middle of the most obese area of the country, South Auckland.

The store is set to open with a bang in Manukau with a free donut launch party and a 24/7 drive through, tactics that Auckland University obesity expert Boyd Swinburn says are intended to target those most at risk of obesity.

"This is pretty standard practice for American fast food chains," he told Newshub.

"They have a product they've refined over many years, high in fat, high in sugar and super palatable. Then they target vulnerable populations."

Per 100 grams, the famous original glazed donut has almost three times the fat of a McDonald's hot fudge sundae. It also contains almost 40 percent more carbohydrates, though it has just slightly less sugar content.

Some anti-obesity campaigners want a limit on fast food outlets allowed in areas like South Auckland to reduce New Zealand's obesity epidemic.

Mr Swinburn says people need to vote with their wallets.

"If people in South Auckland are concerned about the rates of obesity and diabetes within the community, I think they need to think about where they spend their money."

Krispy Kreme says it decided to open in Manukau because it needs room for retail and manufacturing facilities.

It hopes to open more stores in Auckland in the future.

Newshub.