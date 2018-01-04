People want mental health more than weight loss in 2018

In 2018, people are more interested in improving their mind than losing weight.

According to a survey by marketing service Bidvine, the third most popular new year's resolution in the United Kingdom is to have better mental health.

That's two places above weight loss, which sits at number five.

Bidvine co-founder Russ Morgan said he's not surprised people would rather improve their mental health than shed kilos.

"In 2017, we saw a great deal of light shed on mental health, with many high-profile celebrities and brands campaigning to open up the conversation on it. In conjunction with this, body positivity is something that's been highly promoted in the last year, so that could be why fewer people are concerned about losing weight in 2018," he said.

Quitting social media came in at number nine, increasing from 11 percent of resolutions in 2017 to 15 percent this year.

The most popular resolution was to travel more and the runner-up was to get a promotion or pay rise.

Eating healthier was a more popular resolution than weight loss.

The most popular new year's resolutions in the UK:

1. Travel more

2. Get a promotion or pay rise

3. Improve mental health

4. Eat healthier

5. Lose weight

6. Learn a new skill

7. Become more organised

8. Spend more time with friends and family

9. Quit social media

10. Learn a language

11. Get on the property ladder

12. Quit smoking

13. Volunteer more

Newshub.