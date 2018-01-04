Women eat McDonalds fries after sex to get pregnant

A number of women have tried to get pregnant by eating McDonalds fries immediately after sex, according to a survey taken by a UK parenting website.

Channel Mum, a popular online parenting community, conducted a survey of its users asking which bizarre methods and old wives' tale tricks they have tried in order to get pregnant.

Three percent of people said they ate McDonalds fries right after sex to boost their chances of conception, while 5 percent tried doing the deed on green bedsheets - believed to be the colour of new life and fertility.

Fifteen percent of users said they turned off their phones, devices and Wi-Fi for the night after sex, while 37 percent ate dark chocolate every day to increase their fertility.

The most common technique used by women trying to fall pregnant was to 'bicycle' their legs in the air for at least three minutes after sex.

The results of the survey were published on Channel Mum's website ahead of January 2, which is known as National Baby-Making Day. The most common day for babies to be born in the UK is September 26 - 38 weeks after January 2, which is a typical pregnancy length.

