Scientists have discovered a chemical used in McDonald's fries could cure baldness.

A stem cell research team from Yokohama National University in Japan has successfully used dimethlypolysiloxane to regrow hair in mice.

The study marks the first time hair follicles have been regrown.

Dimethlypolysiloxane is added to McDonald's fries to stop cooking oil from foaming.

In the university study it allowed oxygen to easily pass through the hair follicle germs, regenerating "hair which exhibited the typical hair cycle of mouse hair".

Early tests have indicated the technique will be just as successful on humans.

Yokohama National University professor Junji Fukuda told the Daily Mail the method is "very robust and promising".

"'These self-sorted hair follicle germs were shown to be capable of efficient hair-follicle and shaft generation upon injection into the backs of nude mice.

"We hope this technique will improve human hair regenerative therapy to treat hair loss such as androgenic alopecia [male pattern baldness]."

