Lions tour: Dan Carter and Richie McCaw predict series whitewash for All Blacks against Lions

Rugby royalty Dan Carter and Richie McCaw were in Auckland on Wednesday at a fundraiser for their joint charity, but they certainly weren't feeling too generous when it came to assessing the British and Irish Lions' hopes of salvaging the series against the All Blacks.

Speaking to The AM Show Tuesday morning, both Carter and McCaw were adamant that their former team would only improve after their comprehensive win over the Lions in the first Test last weekend, and that the visitors stood little hope of being able to nab a win in the remaining two matches.

"Three-nil to the All Blacks, all the way," said Carter, tempering his prediction with the admission that he'd "probably get shot" if he were to pick any other outcome.

"They're going to learn a lot from the first Test and I can’t wait to see them get even better this weekend."

"I think the All Blacks will be better for the last week's game, so the Lions will have to better too if they're going to have a chance," agreed McCaw.

Having experienced first-hand a series victory over the Lions back in 2005, they're now content to sit back and enjoy the spectacle simply as fans, although Carter couldn't deny feeling a twinge of enthusiasm to be part of the occasion.

"I've closed that chapter of my life," said Carter, who played 112-Tests for New Zealand and holds the record for most points scored by an All Black.

"Since being back and seeing the hype and the memories of 2005, there's a little part of me that wouldn't mind being out there."

"There's no doubt that watching on Saturday, seeing the boys run out into that atmosphere – that's the bit you miss," added McCaw.

"But when the final whistle goes and you remember how sore and beaten you up you were and then you've got to do it all over again, I'm quite happy just sitting in the stands."

The pair are now looking to help assist the next generation of emerging talent with their charity 'For Everyone', which helps promising kids at a secondary school level with grants to supplement their needs off the sports field.

"We didn’t realise how many people there are out there that do need help to make it to the next level in their sport," said Carter.

"If we can encourage that in way by funding them with their travel, or some sports equipment they can't afford then we feel like we're doing our job.

"We're pretty fortunate to have had the sporting careers that we did, and we'd just love to inspire the youth to follow their dreams."

Newshub.