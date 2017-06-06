Lions tour: Jared Payne willing to swap Lions jersey as he makes Eden Park return

Former Blues player Jared Payne says he will swap his first Lions shirt for a Blues one if it's offered after Wednesday's tour match.

A long-standing tradition of touring teams, particularly of Lions tours, is to swap shirts with the opposition on the field after the match.

Named to start against his former side, the 31-year-old said he could do with an updated Blues jersey.

"We'll see, we'll see, nah. We'll definitely swap, I think it'd be good for them to get one as well," Payne said.

"We'll definitely swap and I'll get an updated Blues jersey which I guess will be nice."

When Payne runs out on to Eden Park on Wednesday, it'll be exactly two weeks short of six years since he last played on the ground.

Ironically, that match against the Waratahs was the last time the Blues made the Super Rugby playoffs.

While Jerome Kaino is the only other player from that match day squad still playing for the Blues, Payne said he's looking forward to catching up with some old friends in the Blues rugby set-up.