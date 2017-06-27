Lions tour: Live updates: Hurricanes vs British and Irish Lions

HURRICANES 31 - 31 LIONS

FULLTIME: Dan Biggar goes for the drop goal which goes under the posts and the ball goes out. 31-31 is the final score. The Hurricanes trailed 23-7 at the break and tied it up. What a match.

81mins: The Hurricanes run out the 22, but Dan Biggar turns the ball over.

80mins: Hurricanes scrum.

79mins: Turnover to the Hurricanes. The Lions were 22 out and Sam Lousi wins the turnover.

79mins: Final minute. 35 out and 10 phases down. The Lions are slowly making ground.



78mins: The Lions drive forward and are inside Hurricanes territory. They are 40 out.

77mins: But now we are going up to the TMO for a neck roll by one of the Hurricanes players.

It is a penalty and the Lions have the chance to clear the ball.

77mins: The Hurricanes go over the line after 23 phases, but they drop the ball. THree minute to go. Iain Henderson is back on.



76mins: Jordie Barrett nearly breaks through. 19 phases now and 10 out.



75mins: 11 phases and still 22 metres out. The Hurricanes trying to win a penalty.

74mins: The Canes are 15 out from the line. But a bad pass and they Hurricanes are now 22 out with six minutes to go.

72mins: Big mistake by Leigh Halfpenny who drops the ball inside Lions territory. They Canes have all the momentum with a one-man advantage.



70mins: TRY HURRICANES: TIE GAME IN WELLINGTON 31-31. The try is given. What a turn around this has been by the Hurricanes.

70mins: Vaea Fifita goes over and the Hurricanes claim the try. They look confident but the TMO wants to have a look.



69mins: Hurricanes are right back on the attack inside the 22.

67mins: TRY HURRICANES: We have a ball game on our hands in Wellington. The Hurricanes attack close then, Jordie Barrett gets the ball, throws the ball over the top and Wes Goosen goes over for the home team. Barrett kicks the goal and the Lions lead by seven.



66mins: Hurricanes kick the ball into touch and now are inside the 22.

65mins: YELLOW CARD LIONS: Iain Henderson was playing his way into a Test jersey, but now any chances of that appear to be over. Very dangerous tackle by the Irish lock lifting Jordie Barrett over the horizontal.



65mins: Now the TMO is back in play as they want to check for potential foul play.



63mins: North put his foot on the line. Very unlucky.

62mins: George North goes over for his second but the referees want to check it. But they don't have to go to the TMO cause George Ayoub said North had his foot in touch.



61mins: Ngani Laumape finds some space, but the Lions win the race to the ball. The ball goes into touch and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi returns to the field.



59mins: Hurricanes turn the ball over and the Lions clear. Canes scrum on the halfway line.

58mins: Otere Black goes for a run following the scrum. They are making ground, but not much.

57mins: Both sides making changes as we appoach the final quarter of the match. Hurricanes have a scrum.

55mins: TRY LIONS: Tommy Seymour goes over for his second of the nights. Nice simply play, the Lions catch the Canes napping and have the overlap out wide and the American-born, Scotland international goes over for his third try of the tour.



54mins: No clear evidence to award the try means the Lions have a scrum five out. Plus they have a one man advantage.



54mins: Iain Henderson goes over the line and the Lions claim a try. TMO George Ayoub will take a look.



53mins: The Lions kick the ball high and Jordie Barrett drops the ball and guess who?? Iain Henderson has the ball and the Lions are five out from the line.

52mins: PENALTY GOAL LIONS: Dan Biggar kicks the penalty goal. Lions leading 26-17.

51mins: YELLOW HARD HURRICANES: Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi goes to the bin for a high shot, and coming in from a offside position.



50mins: Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi goes to clear the ball and Iain Henderson reads the play perfectly and charges the kick down. Lions now 10 out with a penalty advantage.



49mins: PENALTY GOAL HURRICANES: A rare penalty goal by the Hurricanes and now the Lions lead by six points.

48mins: The Hurricanes throw the ball around and a pass goes to the ground but the referee was playing an advantage. Both sides start pushing each other around again. The Hurricanes are not happy as the Lions keep throwing the ball away.



47mins: Dan Biggar comes back onto the field. That did not last long for Finn who has made his Lions debut. Hurricanes scrum 22 out from the line.

46mins: Jordie Barrett takes a shot at goal from 45 out, but it goes wide.

44mins: Now the Hurricanes win a penalty. Finn Russell is now on the field for the Lions as Dan Bigger goes for a HIA

43mins: Messy play by both teams and now the home side has a scrum just inside Lions territory.



42mins: Jordie Barrett kicks the convesion.

41mins: TRY HURRICANES: Only a minute in and it looks like a new Hurricanes team. Ngani Laumape goes over after a fantastic run. Julian Savea gets put into a gaping hole and the new All Blacks midfielder scoots over smashing Dan Biggar in the process.



40mins: The second half is underway in Wellington. The Lions have first use of the ball.



HALFTIME: Great defence by the Lions and they win the penalty. They go into the sheds leading the Super Rugby champions 23-7. This is some poor rugby by the Hurricanes. I must admit. They don't look anything like the defending Super Rugby champions.

41mins: Another penalty to the Hurricanes for being offside at the maul. The Hurricanes will go for another line out.

40mins: Julian Savea with a nice run and the Hurricanes are inside the 22. Next play the referee comes back for the penalty advantage, They will kick for touch and have a line out.

39mins: Lions clear th ball after A Hurricanes mistake. The homeside counter and now they have a penalty advantage.

37mins: Another conversion goes over for the Lions. They lead 23-7.

36mins: TRY LIONS: George North is over under the posts. Leigh Halfpenny jumps for the high ball and the ball bounces and George North gathers the ball and runs over. The Hurricanes are in unfamiliar territory in Wellington.



35mins: Jack Nowell attacks down the wing and he throws the ball back infield and it bounces off the chest of a fellow teammate and the Hurricanes clear.



34mins: Laidlaw clears the ball and Julian Savea missed the ball and it is dropped by Callum Gibbins. The Lions attack and then the referee stops play. The Lions win another penalty, but a poor kick by Dan Biggar keeps the ball in play.



33mins: Leigh Halfpenny goes to clear the ball, but slips in doing so and the ball doesn't go far. The Hurricanes are right back on the attack, but drop the ball and the Lions have possession.



31mins: PENALTY GOAL LIONS: Another penalty goal to Dan Biggar and the Lions lead 16-7.

30mins: From the restart, the Hurricanes are penalised for obstruction and the Lions will go for the three points.

29mins: Jordie Barrett lands the conversion. The referee was going to check the try but the TMO saw the ball being grounded.

28mins: TRY HURRICANES: Callum Gibbins goes over and the Hurricanes score their first points of the game. Nice simple drive over the line to score.



26mins: The Lions drop the ball and the Hurricanes have a scrum 22 out from the line. Can they score here?



They win a free kick and Brad Shields takes a quick tap.

24mins: Otere Black attack the line and offloads to Ngani Laumape and he goes on a big run into the Lions 22. Two plays later they attack down the short side but they give the ball away and the Lions clear.



23mins: PENALTY GOAL LIONS: Dan Biggar lands the penalty goal and the Lions extend the lead in Wellington.



22mins: lions win another penalty for a danergous tackle, and they will go for goal 48 metres out.

21mins: Eight phases now the Lions inside Hurricanes territory.



19mins: The Lions thump the ball downfield and Jordie Barrett attacks the line. They then kick the ball downfield into space and Dan Biggar dives on the loose ball. Laidlaw then clears the ball away.



18mins: Biggar lands the conversion.

17mins: TRY LIONS: Against the run of play, the Lions score. Greig Laidlaw intercepts the ball and is chased down, but fellow Scotsman Tommy Seymour is in support and he dives over for his second try of the tour.



16mins: Hurricanes attack down the wing and Julian Savea nearly runs into the 22. Two plays later they are 10 metres out.

15mins: Hurricanes win their first penalty of the match, and Jordie Barrett kick the ball into touch.

14mins: Hurricanes scrum inside their 22, and the Canes run the ball out.

13mins: Now the Hurricanes win a penalty as the Lions did not release. Both teams start puhsing each other again.

12mins: Back to back penalties to the Lions and they are back inside the 22 again.



11mins: Iain Henderson gets the kick off and powers forwards, making at least 15 metres with the ball. Laidlaw then kicks the ball to Jordie Barrett and he returns fire with a rocket into the heavens.



10mins: PENALTY GOAL LIONS: Dan Biggar kicks the penalty goal and the Lions lead 3-0 in Wellington.

8mins: The Lions push and get inside the 22. After seven phases, the Lions win a penalty right in front of the posts and they will go for the points.

7mins: Lions kick for touch and have a lineout inside Hurricanes territory.

6mins: Massive scrum by the Hurricanes and they turn the ball over. But the referee blows his whistle and it is a penalty to the Lions. Players from both teams start pushing each other.



The Canes were penalised for going in on the angle at the scrum.

5mins: Another knock on by the home side gives the Lions another scrum, just inside their half.

4mins: From the scrum, the Hurricanes kick and pin the Lions inside the five. They clear the ball and the Canes counter.

3mins: Lions win a free-kick at the scrum and Laidlaw takes the quick tap. The Lion struggle to make ground and after two plays, Laidlaw drops the ball at the breakdown and now the Hurricanes have a scrum inside their half.

2mins: The Hurricanes have possession againand they go wide early and Vinco Aso makes a great run, but on the next play, Jordie Barrett drops the ball and the Lions have the first scrum on the match.

1mins: Brad Shields takes the catch from the kickoff. Two plays later Jordie Barrett clears the ball down to Jack Nowell.



KICKOFF: We are underway in Wellington. The home-side have first use of the ball.



7:33 pm: Brad Shileds leads the Hurricanes out.

7:32 pm: Near full capacity in Wellington. The Lions are the first team out onto the field.



7:15 pm: SQUAD UPDATE: Kiwi Jared Payne will miss tonight's clash due to headaches. He will be replaced by Leigh Halfpenny.



Hello and welcome to live updates of the Hurricanes hosting the British and Irish Lions at Westpac stadium in Wellington.

We bring you live streaming written commentary, video highlights (be sure to refresh your browser) and all the action. VIDEO will be available as soon as the final whistle goes.

Commentary will start from around 7:30 pm (NZT). In the meantime check out the video above as Chris Boyd talks about being the last Super Rugby team to face the British and Irish Lions.

Lineups

Hurricanes

1. Ben May, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 3. Jeffery To'omaga-Allen, 4. Mark Abbott, 5. Sam Lousi, 6. Vaea Fifita, 7. Callum Gibbins, 8. Brad Shields (c), 9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 10. Otere Black, 11. Julian Savea, 12. Ngani Laumape, 13. Vince Aso, 14. Nehe Milner-Skudder, 15. Jordie Barrett

Reserves: 16. Leni Apisai, 17. Chris Eves, 18. Mike Kainga, 19. James Blackwell, 20. Reed Prinsep, 21. Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, 22. Wes Goosen, 23. Cory Jane

Lions

1. Joe Marler, 2. Rory Best (c), 3. Dan Cole, 4. Iain Henderson, 5. Courtney Lawes, 6. James Haskell, 7. Justin Tipuric, 8. CJ Stander, 9. Greig Laidlaw, 10. Dan Biggar, 11. George North, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 14. Tommy Seymour, 15. Jack Nowell

Reserves: 16. Kristian Dacey, 17. Allan Dell, 18. Tomas Francis, 19. Cory Hill, 20. George Kruis, 21. Gareth Davies, 22. Finn Russell, 23. Leigh Halfpenny

Match facts and stats

Referee: Romain Poite (FRA)

Last time Lions played: All Blacks 30 def Lions 15, June 24, 2017

Last time Hurricanes played: Chiefs 17 def Hurricanes 14, June 9, 2017

Last time Lions played at Westpac Stadium: All Blacks 48 def Lions 18, July 2, 2005

Lions record in Wellington: Played 30, Won 16, Loss 12, drawn2

Head-to-head: Hurricanes $2.35 - Lions $1.60

Pre-match banter - Lions coach Warren Gatland hits out at ABs ruffing halfback

Warren Gatland is accusing the All Blacks of intentional diving and putting their halfbacks at risk, especially in-form number nine, Conor Murray.

"It's a little bit concerning that they're not trying to charge the kick down. They're diving blindly and hitting someone's leg," Gatland says.

The All Blacks insist it's not.

"Well that was a predictable comment from Gatland wasn't it," All Black coach Steve Hansen says.

"Two weeks ago, we cheated in the scrums. Last week it was blocking and now he's saying this. It's really disappointing to hear it because what he's saying is we're intentionally going out to injure somebody and that's not the case."

Jerome Kaino's highlighted charge down attempt on Saturday night is the only incident of that kind but Gatland also pointed to late shoves like one from Brodie Retallick.

"We know teams are going after our key players to put them under pressure," Lions' player Robbie Henshaw says.

The All Blacks try to prevent Aaron Smith being hounded by blocking on the side of rucks.

"When our halfback is trying to kick a ball we're trying to protect him as best we can. From the other side we're just trying to put some pressure on them and force an off kick," All Black prop Charlie Faumuina says.