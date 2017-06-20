Lions tour: Solid Lions dominate inexperienced Chiefs with 34-6 win in Hamilton

The British and Irish Lions have won their first midweek match of their New Zealand tour, comfortably beating the Chiefs 34-6 in front of a sold-out crowd of almost 30,000 in Hamilton.

Coach Warren Gatland's second-stringers brought their typical set-piece domination but also added plenty of flair out wide, scoring their best try of the tour so far against a Chiefs team that were missing nine of their frontline stars.

The scrum was particularly impressive for the Lions while lock Courtney Lawes showed he's up to Test standard providing plenty of competition at the line-out. Irish number eight CJ Stander continued his good form with several strong ball-carries and Liam Williams showed plenty of class and flair from fullback.

Tighthead prop Nepo Laulala was the best on show for the home team, making plenty of solid tackles and looking good with ball in hand in a team that were totally out-classed.

The Lions got the better of the opening exchanges, securing the ball well at ruck-time with Welsh openside Justin Tipuric making an early mark on the match as Dan Biggar slotted an easy penalty for a 3-nil lead after 10 minutes.

Lions prop Joe Marler - who looks like a bit of a bad boy with his mohawk style haircut - lived up to his appearance with a late, no-arms tackle on Laulala and was sent to the sin-bin two minutes later.

The two teams traded penalties before the tourists crossed the line as they stretched the Chiefs from right to left, before first-five Biggar got over the advantage line and winger Jack Nowell dived over the ensuing ruck for a 13-3 lead to the Lions after 28 minutes.