Lions tour 2017: Kieran Read ready to face British and Irish Lions in the biggest Test of his career

All Blacks captain Kieran Read will play the biggest match of his career when he leads the All Blacks out to face the British and Irish Lions in the deciding third Test at Eden Park.

The match is a special occasion for the 31-year old, who will become the seventh All Black to play 100 Test matches for New Zealand.

Read will be following in the footsteps of former teammates Mils Muliaina, Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, Ma'a Nonu, Keven Mealamu and Tony Woodcock - all of whom cracked a century of Tests for the All Blacks.

"I've certainly got a few extra messages that have come my way but it's a team thing and I get my joy out of us going out there and getting a win," said Read.

Read admitted that Saturday's clash will likely feel no different to the time he first pulled on the black jersey, against Scotland at Murrayfield in 2008.

"Your first one, you're pretty nervous, pretty excited, and I don't think that's really changed to be honest," Read told reporters.

"I'll be rocking up tomorrow and I'll have a few butterflies in the stomach, but overriding that is the excitement of why you do this. I don't get sick of pulling on the jersey and going out and playing.

"It's a pretty cool place to be - I never expected to be in this position, I guess. The biggest thing for me is to go out there and do my bit."