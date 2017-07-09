Lions tour: British and Irish media react to third Test draw between the Lions and All Blacks

After the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions duelled to a scintillating stalemate at Eden Park, the prevalent reaction from media across the planet is that, contentious refereeing decision or not, this was one that the hosts should've closed out.

For the Lions, could this have been seen as a moral victory?

Tom Fordyce, BBC Sport

"To come back from there to share the spoils is a remarkable achievement, but there was a tangible sense of what might have been having come so close at the death.

"For all their obduracy, the Lions too will look back at chances not taken in a match left open for a hero to step forward.

"When Kaino was yellow-carded for a forearm to the face of Alun Wyn Jones on 49 minutes and the score at 12-9, the thousands of Lions supporters in the ground sensed that this might be their team's time.

"When the final whistle went there was almost a surreal atmosphere in the ground, a sense of anti-climax that was soon washed away by the realisation that this had been one of the great Lions matches."

Robert Kiston, The Guardian

"The British & Irish Lions have exceeded most expectations on this tour and did so again in a thrilling third Test. New Zealand’s proud unbeaten record in Auckland remains intact but the Lions have secured an honourable 1-1 draw in the series. If they could not quite emulate their 1971 predecessors, it will still go down as an extraordinary effort against all the odds.

"Neither side will be entirely satisfied but, overall, the series has been outstanding. This brutally compelling contest was again notable for the shuddering commitment of both teams and some nerveless goal-kicking from Owen Farrell, whose 77th-minute penalty from 48 metres ultimately earned the Lions their share of the spoils."