Waihi fisherman dead, another missing

A Bay of Plenty Sunday fishing trip has ended in tragedy, with one dead and one missing.

Police were called around 2:20pm after the body of a 25-year-old man was found in the water near rocks at Homunga Bay in Waihi.

He was discovered by a father and son, also out fishing.

Another man is still missing, with searchers on foot and the police Eagle helicopter unable to locate him.

A search was begun on Monday morning, but may be hampered by strong winds from the incoming Cyclone Hola.

"It's going to be pretty tough there if the cyclone tracks as suggested," Sgt Vince Ranger told Stuff. "It's going to get gnarly."

