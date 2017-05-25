How to protect yourself and your car this winter

Winter has already taken a grip on parts of the country taking many drivers by surprise, but steps can be taken to improve the odds in case winter weather tries to ruin your driving day, says RadioLIVE's motoring expert Dave Moore.

Safety first - prepare yourself and your car

Consider fitting winter tyres, but if you can't afford them, have your summer tyres checked - a tyre expert's advice can be invaluable at this time of year. Winter driving means tyres should have plenty of remaining tread. Even when it's not icy or snowing, grip is at a real premium in winter conditions and a tyre with only the legal minimum tread depth displaces as much as 85 percent less water than a new tyre. If your tyres are on the edge of needing to be replaced, act now.

Have your air conditioning serviced. An effective air con system will demist windscreens much more quickly, helping visibility. Have the health of your battery checked. Batteries have to work extra hard in the cold. Make sure your windscreen washer fluid is topped up with the correct concentration of screenwash. Windscreens get particularly dirty in the winter months and screenwash will help prevent the liquid from freezing. Also have your coolant checked.

Always carry a survival pack in the car. The pack should include food, drink, extra-warm clothes and a blanket. You might never know how welcome that old overcoat will be if things go badly on a winter drive.

Carry chains and some old sacks or bits of carpet. These can prove a real face-saver when you get stuck in mud and rain, as well or snow and ice. If the unthinkable happens and you get stuck without some old sacks in the boot or chains, try reducing your tyre pressures. This gives you more grip by putting more tyre tread in contact with the ground.

Practice fitting chains a few times before you leave home, as it's better to make mistakes in your driveway than with frozen fingers in a distant lay-by.

Ensure your phone battery is fully charged, and you have an in-car charger. Your phone could be your only safe contact for recovery. Carry a shovel in case you need to dig yourself out of trouble.