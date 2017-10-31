Aziz Al-Sa'afin: Kevin Spacey's apology meant nothing

OPINION: Kevin's Spacey's statement was just a deflection of attention.

It was nothing more than a PR stunt. It meant absolutely nothing. In fact, it's a slap in the face for all those people who are really struggling to come to terms with their own sexualities.

The House of Cards actor took to Twitter to make an official statement about an allegation made about him by fellow actor Anthony Rapp.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Rapp alleged that a 26-year-old Spacey made a sexual advancement on him when he was 14.

The incident allegedly took place in New York, 1986, when Rapp was invited to Spacey's Manhattan apartment. After all the party guests had left, Rapp says Spacey tried to lay on top of him and asked him to stay the night.

Since the article, Rapp has said he chose to speak out in the wake of the growing sexual accusations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Rapp says he wanted to shed a light on the issue and make a difference. Unfortunately for Rapp, Spacey has continued to do harm.

As news of the admission made headlines around the world, Spacey admitted he didn't remember the encounter, but says if it did happen he was sorry for his "drunken behaviour".

The apology should have stopped there, but it didn't.

In the second part of Spacey's statement, he used it as an opportunity to come out.

He said he's had many "romantic encounters" with men and now he chooses to live his life as a gay man.

There are two issues here:

Let's talk about the first part of the apology, as Spacey puts it, his "inappropriate drunken behaviour".

Bluntly, no amount of drunk or closeted reasons excuses or explains assaulting a 14-year-old child.

To say that you do not remember, but then cover your basis by saying if it did happen, it was all the alcohol, is a cop-out.

In fact, it's disgusting and takes away all that we have achieved in society to kick that mentality to the curb.

Alcohol or not, sexual abuse must have a zero-tolerance policy, period.

Secondly, you Spacey, have thrown the entire LGBTQI community under the bus.

In using this as an opportunity to come out, you are masking any attempt at an apology and instead, deflecting attention from the real issue.

You are asking for solidarity when you deserve none.

Gay men and women have struggled. Historically, they have endured injustice and inhumanity in a fight to simply be themselves. They have been incarcerated. They have been labelled a threat to children.

They have even been put on the same scale has convicted paedophiles and paederasts. And yet, despite all that, they have chosen to come out. Despite the risk of rejection from their loved ones. Despite once being labelled criminals.

Here's the thing. Coming out is a pursuit of liberation. It is nothing short of a personal landmark for all gay men and women.

And yet, here you are, using your allegation of sexual assault as an opportunity to deflect and mask your own personal failings.

By that very action, you have just spat in the face of all those who are still living the life of the oppressed.

They will remain silent, tortured, and now unwilling to celebrate who they are.

Watch this space, because you Spacey have become the poster boy for the systematic persecution of the LGBTQI community.

Congratulations on justifying oppression.

Congratulations on tainting what some would regard a sacred moment in their lives.

Congratulations on a fake apology that meant nothing.

And yet, here we are talking about you coming out when what we should really be talking about is the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy.

Aziz Al-Sa'afin is the social media commentator on the AM Show.