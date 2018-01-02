Rob Cross beats Phil Taylor to win 2018 World Darts Championships

This time last year, Rob Cross was sitting at home watching the World Darts Championship - now he is world champion.

Cross beat retiring great Phil 'The Power' Taylor 7-2 at the Alexandra Palace on Tuesday Morning (NZ time) to cap off a magical year for the former electrician.

He is the eighth person to lift the trophy in the 25-year history of the PDC championships and the first man to win the PDC tournament on his debut since Raymond van Barneveld in 2007.

Taylor, 57, who won his last title in 2013, won 10 legs and had 12 180s in the match, one more than Cross.

But he was no match for the 27-year-old who dominated the match, averaging 107.43 compared to Taylor's 102.26, while hitting 58.28 percent of his doubles while Taylor hit 45.45 percent.

"I feel great, but I got to say I won my first world title, but it's about him departing. It was my dream 15 years ago to play this guy and now I played him - absolutely phenomenal," Cross said after the match.