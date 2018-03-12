Ex-Socceroo Robbie Slater calls for Wellington Phoenix to be axed from A-League

Another former Australian football international believes it is time for the Wellington Phoenix to be scrapped from the A-League.

Robbie Slater is the latest to join the list, which includes Mark Bosnich and John Kosmina, saying the struggling club doesn't deserve to be a part of Australia's premier football competition.

The Phoenix lost to the Western Sydney Wanderers 4-1 in their most recent game - their 13th defeat in 22 games this season.

With five games remaining this season, the Nix sit in last place on the standings - though still have an outside chance of squeezing inside the top six.

Speaking to Sydney's Sky Sports Radio, Slater took aim at the Phoenix and fellow A-League strugglers the Central Coast Mariners.

"In my opinion, the FFA [Football Federation Australia] need to walk into both these clubs that played and lost on the weekend," he explained.

"Wellington would be the first. Wellington, I see no future at all in the Hyundai A-League. I just do not know what they're bringing to the competition at the moment.