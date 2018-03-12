Ex-Socceroo Robbie Slater calls for Wellington Phoenix to be axed from A-League Ex-Socceroo Robbie Slater calls for Wellington Phoenix to be axed from A-League
Robbie Slater is the latest wanting NZ's only professional side to be canned.
Robbie Slater is the latest wanting NZ's only professional side to be canned. Photo credit: Getty Images

Another former Australian football international believes it is time for the Wellington Phoenix to be scrapped from the A-League.

Robbie Slater is the latest to join the list, which includes Mark Bosnich and John Kosmina, saying the struggling club doesn't deserve to be a part of Australia's premier football competition.

The Phoenix lost to the Western Sydney Wanderers 4-1 in their most recent game - their 13th defeat in 22 games this season.

With five games remaining this season, the Nix sit in last place on the standings - though still have an outside chance of squeezing inside the top six.

Speaking to Sydney's Sky Sports Radio, Slater took aim at the Phoenix and fellow A-League strugglers the Central Coast Mariners.

"In my opinion, the FFA [Football Federation Australia] need to walk into both these clubs that played and lost on the weekend," he explained.

"Wellington would be the first. Wellington, I see no future at all in the Hyundai A-League. I just do not know what they're bringing to the competition at the moment.

"There was the 'Save The Nix' campaign, which actually saved them - I think they were given maybe an extra five or three years. Their crowds are back down to terrible levels."

Last month, Kosmina said although it would be a harsh decision, they should replace the Phoenix with another Australian side.

"The fact is they're not really causing any threats to anyone - I think they're not really doing Australian football any favours," he said on Fox Sports' Sunday Shootout.

"Now I look at it from our development point of view: take Wellington out and put another Aussie team in, instead. It will benefit our game a lot more."

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Bosnich has previously come out and had strong views about the Phoenix's place in the Australian competition, saying "they're offering the A-League nothing at all".

The Phoenix host the Newcastle Jets in their next match on Saturday, March 24.

