Wales edge up Six Nations table with rout of Italy

Wales have run in five tries en route to a 38-14 bonus-point victory over Italy in Cardiff to move second in the Six Nations table.

The home side got off to a blistering start through tries from Hadleigh Parkes and George North in the opening seven minutes but Italy responded almost

immediately through Matteo Minozzi.

A Gareth Anscombe penalty three minutes before the break saw Wales go in at halftime leading 17-7 and Cory Hill's first try for his country three minutes after the restart put victory for Warren Gatland's side beyond doubt.

North powered over for his second try of the game 14 minutes from time to secure the bonus point. Justin Tipuric ran in Wales' fifth try five minutes later while Mattia Bellini scored a late consolation effort for the visitors.

The win moves Wales up to second in the table on 11 points, eight behind Ireland, who clinched the Six Nations title Saturday with a 28-8 bonus point win over Scotland.

Ireland can seal only the country's third-ever grand slam with victory over England at Twickenham in the final round next Saturday while Wales entertain France and Italy host Scotland.

