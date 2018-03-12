Spot check shows massive range when it comes to exchange

Although credit cars are now as common as getting a Prius when ordering an Uber, some people prefer to take cash when they head overseas.

It's a way to avoid fees and keep track of what you are spending.

As well as banks offering foreign exchange services, travel agents like Flight Centre are branching out into this area, with their 'no fees' Travel Money NZ stores.

But does an exchange outlet that doesn't charge a fee guarantee you'll get more money when you buy foreign currency?

On Monday we compared the amount of US dollars you would get in exchange for NZ$1000.

We then found out what fees would be charged. The results show a gap of nearly $15 compared to those at each end of the table.

Here are the results: