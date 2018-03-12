The worst people to fly with - recliners, bare-footers or farters?

People who abuse reclining seats are far from the worst to share a plane with, if The AM Show panel is to be trusted.

Budget airline Volaris is considering getting rid of reclining seats on its fleet in order to cut costs and fit more passengers on board.

Reclining seats are heavier than non-recliners and cost airlines more in fuel, as well as repairs when they break.

Volaris also hopes passengers will appreciate not having to deal with passengers in front of them reclining all the way, encroaching on their space.

An unscientific poll run by The AM Show on Monday found only 30 percent of viewers have no shame about reclining their seats, the vast majority feeling bad about it.

Appearing on The AM Show, TV presenter and actress Louise Wallace said she'd never fly any airline that didn't have reclining seats.

"The seat is there to be reclined, unless they're having a meal. Out of courtesy, put it up when they're having a meal. But when they're not having a meal, for god's sake, that's why they've put reclining seats in."

Broadcaster Kim Blair of classic rock station The Sound said as a tall person, he understands what it's like to be cramped - so has more consideration for the passenger in the seat behind him.

But far worse than super-recliners, he says, are people dressed inappropriately for flying.

"I've been in some flights where they look like they're off to the beach wearing shorts and singlets, and no shoes. It's like, what is this?"