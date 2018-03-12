Australians rescue massive tarantula spider from floodwaters

Two brave Australians rescued an enormous spider from floodwaters in Queensland over the weekend.
The whistling spider, also known as the Australian tarantula, was dangling from a branch as a flooded river raged beneath it in the town of Halifax.
Despite others calling for the spider to be killed, Andrea Goften and Andrew Giliberto retrieved it by lifting the branch it was perched on and transferring it to a nearby patch of grass.
The diet of the whistling spider, named after the sound it makes when threatened, includes insects, frogs, lizards and fellow spiders.
While the spider's bite is deadly to cats and dogs, it is not deadly to humans.
Newshub.