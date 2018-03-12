Australians rescue massive tarantula spider from floodwaters

Despite others calling for the spider to be killed, Andrea Goften and Andrew Giliberto retrieved it by lifting the branch it was perched on and transferring it to a nearby patch of grass.

The diet of the whistling spider, named after the sound it makes when threatened, includes insects, frogs, lizards and fellow spiders.

While the spider's bite is deadly to cats and dogs, it is not deadly to humans.

Newshub.