Two photographers unknowingly take exact same photo

In an improbable coincidence, two photographers have ended up somehow taking the exact same photo with no idea the other was even there.

Ron Risman, a professional photographer based in New England, headed to the coast of New Hampshire on March 3 in the middle of an intense storm.

Writing for photography website PetaPixel, he said he wanted to capture the beauty of the windswept waves as they crashed around Whaleback Lighthouse, which is located 1.2km off the coast.

He set up his camera and tripod and took a number of photos over the course of about 45 minutes - oblivious to the fact that another photographer was doing the same thing less than 30m away.

Back at home, Mr Risman selected his favourite shot to edit and upload to Instagram. The photo, which captured the exact moment an enormous wave hit the lighthouse, attracted a lot of attention after it was shared by a local TV station.