White House puts conditions on North Korea summit

US President Donald Trump will not meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unless Pyongyang takes "concrete actions", the White House said on Friday as it faced criticism for agreeing to talks that would boost Mr Kim's standing.

"The President will not have the meeting without seeing concrete steps and concrete actions take place by North Korea, so the President will actually be getting something," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a news briefing.

Ms Sanders did not specify what actions North Korea needed to take, and a White House official later said she was not intending to set new conditions for talks with Mr Kim.

But the comments were a sign that an end to a standoff between the two countries over North Korea's nuclear weapon program is not imminent.

Mr Trump did little to clear up confusion over the timing of talks and any preconditions when he took to Twitter late on Friday.

"The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined," he wrote.