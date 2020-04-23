Spark Sport extends 'no charge' period, as cricket joins digital network

Spark Sport has extended its 'no charge' period for new and existing customers until the end of May, during the coronavirus pandemic.
In March, when global sport closed down, Spark Sport announced its channel would be free until May 1, but a lack of live sport has seen the digital streamers extend the offer.
Spark Sport holds the rights to sports such as the English Premier League, Formula One, and the NBA, with cricket joining the stable on Thursday.
Last October, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) signed with Spark, committing fixtures played on home soil for the next six years.
With no cricket on the horizon, Spark Sport head Jeff Latch says fans will have access to past matches and original content for free.
"As New Zealanders continue to stay safe in their bubbles, they can now relive some of NZC's best home performances from the past 15 years, across all formats of the game on Spark Sport," said Latch.
"On top of this our team have worked with NZC to produce some never-before-seen interviews with current Blackcaps and White Ferns, from which viewers should get a good feel of what’s to come."
NZC chief executive David White says it will continue to work with Spark Sport to bring fans more content, while New Zealand remains in lockdown.
"In today's rapidly changing environment where you have to move and adapt quickly to new and unexpected situations, I'm happy to have the help and backing of New Zealand’s largest digital services provider."