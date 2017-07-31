Newshub poll: Winston Peters cements position as kingmaker

Things are looking grim for both Labour and National ahead of the election, with the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll showing nasty drops.
National's on 45.2 percent, down 2.2 percent. It's now in the 'danger zone', unable to put a Government together on that.
Meanwhile Labour's dropped 2.3 percent to 24.1 percent - the lowest ever on this poll in nine years.
Those votes have to go somewhere, and they've gone to New Zealand First and Winston Peters. It's up 3.6 percent to 13 percent - its highest ever on this poll.
The Greens are also up, by 0.5 percent, bringing them to 13 percent too. It's a strong result and the first time New Zealand First and Greens have been equal.
Turning to the minor parties, Gareth Morgan's Opportunities Party are up 1.2 percent to 2 percent, while the Maori Party is on 1.2 percent.
But it all counts when it comes to seats in the House, needing 61 to win.
National is at 56 and with its support partners, still only gets to 59, while Labour and the Greens combined make 46.
New Zealand First, with 16 seats, would be kingmaker and choose the Government.
This poll shows the make-up of the vote in New Zealand is changing - and the Labour Party is in total chaos.
When it comes to the power rating, which measures how people think the leaders are performing, Andrew Little's spent the whole year in the negatives and has just dropped further, down to 17.
Meanwhile National's Bill English has dropped too, from his peak in June of 43 down to 26.
It's going to be a tight election, and one in which pretty much anything could happen.
The Newshub-Reid Research poll was conducted July 20-28. 1000 people were surveyed, 750 by telephone and 250 by internet panel. It has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.
