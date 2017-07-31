Newshub poll: Winston Peters cements position as kingmaker

Things are looking grim for both Labour and National ahead of the election, with the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll showing nasty drops.

National's on 45.2 percent, down 2.2 percent. It's now in the 'danger zone', unable to put a Government together on that.

Meanwhile Labour's dropped 2.3 percent to 24.1 percent - the lowest ever on this poll in nine years.

Those votes have to go somewhere, and they've gone to New Zealand First and Winston Peters. It's up 3.6 percent to 13 percent - its highest ever on this poll.

The Greens are also up, by 0.5 percent, bringing them to 13 percent too. It's a strong result and the first time New Zealand First and Greens have been equal.

Turning to the minor parties, Gareth Morgan's Opportunities Party are up 1.2 percent to 2 percent, while the Maori Party is on 1.2 percent.