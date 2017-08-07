Green MPs quit over Metiria Turei revelations

David Clendon and Kennedy Graham have announced they will quit the Green Party in protest after co-leader Metiria Turei's admission of benefit fraud and the subsequent fallout.

The two MPs - two of the longest standing members of the party - have removed themselves from the party's list.

Ms Turei said on Friday that she wouldn't resign, but ruled herself out of becoming a minister if the Greens were part of a Government after the election.



Greens co-leader James Shaw says the party is "disappointed" the MPs are stepping down but the party respects their right to do so.



"I want to thank both David and Kennedy for their service to the Green Party. We wish David and Kennedy all the best.

The Green Party is fortunate to have high-calibre and energetic candidates on the party list, who are campaigning hard for the party.



With this decision, candidates including Hayley Holt, Teall Crossen, Teanau Tuiono, Leilani Tamu, Matt Lawrey and Elizabeth Kerekere all move up two places on the Green Party list."