Green Party relaunches campaign after rocky few weeks

The Greens say it's time to start talking about the future of New Zealand - not themselves.

It's been a rough few weeks for the party, which saw its polling rise in the wake of former co-leader Metiria Turei's historic fraud admission, but tank after it emerged she'd left out key details.

Green Party leader James Shaw on Sunday relaunched the party's rocky campaign.

"Over the last few weeks we have spent a lot of time talking about ourselves, not the issues that New Zealanders care about. Today we move forward and re-focus on ending poverty, stopping climate change and cleaning up our rivers.

"That is why I entered Parliament - to make a real difference. And that is what the Green Party is all about."

The party has a familiar 'new' slogan too.

"'Love New Zealand'. Some of you will remember we used it in 2014. But we believe in recycling," co-leader James Shaw tweeted.