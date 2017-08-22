Greens facing management shake-up

Leader James Shaw says the changes are "operational issues" and both staffers are "superb operators".

Mr Shaw said Mr Debreceny's resignation has been reluctantly accepted.

"Joss has given tireless, loyal support and made an important contribution to the Green cause, and I am deeply grateful for that."

He said Ms Morris-Travers will be moved to a different role within the party. It's unclear whether Ms Morris-Travers resigned or was moved.

"Deborah came to us with a 12-year history of leading the movement to end child poverty. This move is to maintain the momentum around the Green Party's fight for a fairer, respectful and more dignified social safety net which helps people out of poverty."