'Let's Do This': Labour's new campaign slogan?

Labour's fresh new leader has promised a fresh new campaign slogan. Could it be 'let's do this?'

First off the bat, this is purely speculative, but the slogan has popped up everywhere.

Here's why we think 'Let's do this' could be Labour's new slogan.

1. The video.

Someone at the Labour Party whipped up a new video featuring a montage of Ardern's busy media appearances as leader to a stirring rapid drum beat. You can watch that video in the player above.

The video montage ends on a simple image: 'Let's do this' in white text against a Labour Party-red background.