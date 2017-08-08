Green MP says media coverage of Turei 'strange'

10:00: Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett says that the loss of Kennedy Graham will affect the entire Parliament.

While the Green Party says Kennedy Graham has been underperforming as an MP, Ms Bennett is full of praises.

She says Dr Graham has been the driving force behind uniting MPs from all parties to come up with a plan to tackle climate change.

He formed a cross-party committee called GLOBE (Global Legislators Organization for a Balanced Environment), which is gaining momentum within Parliament.

"Kennedy Graham has actually done an outstanding job in pulling together GLOBE NZ. He was the one who got National involved in it," says Ms Bennett.

"I think he’ll be a loss to the Greens, but I also think he'll be a loss to Parliament.

"He had the gravitas and understanding of the climate change issue, and didn't play the party politics in it."



9:45: Green MPs Marama Davidson, Catherine Delahunty, and Julie Anne Genter all say they're backing Ms Turei when questioned by Newshub.

"I completely back Metiria on what she's doing, I think it's important and I think that most New Zealanders are going to see the Green movement as a long term movement for positive change in this country," Ms Genter said.

However, she refused to be drawn on whether she would step up to be co-leader.



Ms Delahunty said "I don't support any view that our co-leader has been anything but courageous about her past and honest about who she represents. Metiria has been a wonderful MP for 15 years."

Ms Davidson said she's glad Ms Turei hasn't stepped down and she's going to stick beside her. "This has been an incredible brave stand against poverty that we haven't seen ever really.

"We're pretty staunch that we have to end meanness against low-income people and beneficiaries. We've got to combat poverty, we're going to keep doing this."

9:30: David Clendon says the Green co-conveyor's message that he wasn't campaigning and was asked not to stand for re-election is "untrue".

"It's unfortunate Sarah told untruths...I'm disappointed that a senior party employee should resort to telling basically lies. That's very unfortunate."

Kennedy Graham says "It's important not to inflame things further and keep cool and calm."

8:30: Metiria Turei said she will not be stepping down as co-leader of the party. "I spoke to my caucus last night. All of them but those two have asked me to stay on, and so that's what I'll do," Ms Turei told media as she arrived at Wellington Airport.

7:30: Greens co-leader James Shaw says he tried to talk two senior MPs out of quitting in protest, and that one had expressed his dissatisfaction several times over the past few weeks.

The response from leadership was to immediately suspend the pair from Green Party caucus and to seek advice about removing them from Green Party membership and the list.

Mr Shaw told Duncan Garner on The AM Show Kennedy Graham had expressed his dissatisfaction "a number of times" over the past few weeks but he thought they were resolving those issues.

When the pair took an ultimatum to leadership at about 1.30pm yesterday, Mr Shaw said "you bet" he tried to talk them out of it.

"I said that I thought that they ought to stick with the process. I said I thought they were being unfair because they were only giving us a couple of hours' notice," he said.

"It's really disappointing they were going to media rather than trying to work it through with their caucus colleagues first."

Mr Shaw said he has "deep respect" for both men, who he considers friends.

But he said he's disappointed in the position they've taken.

"They are taking a very black and white position, and I find it very difficult to condemn the actions of a young mother 25 years ago," he said.

Mr Shaw said it's not been his "greatest week in politics" and that it's a rollercoaster of a job.

Mr Shaw said he fully supports Ms Turei and every decision she's made throughout the campaign.

7:00: Labour leader Jacinda Ardern downplayed the shock challenge to the Green Party leadership, telling The AM Show it's the kind of thing parties deal with from time to time.



She repeatedly said her focus was on what she can control - her own party. But she said the issues were not unique to the Green Party.

"Our focus on changing the government hasn't changed. At the moment, if you look around the political landscape, each of us have had issues to deal with in the last week.

"National has their own issues they are dealing with right now. Ours was last week.

"This happens to political parties from time to time. No one would want this happening to their political party this close to an election, but... I'm controlling what's within my power, which is to lead Labour."

