Support grows for new 'Pike River Recovery Authority'

A cross-party Pike River policy will be unveiled at Parliament today, and it's understood it outlines plans to create a new Government entity to look after Pike River Mine.

All parties except National and ACT are backing the move, which would see laws introduced to move the responsibility of the mine from Solid Energy to a new Government agency.

The agency would be modelled on the now defunct Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority (CERA), which was set up in the wake of the 2011 Christchurch earthquakes.

Mine owner Solid Energy is in the process of being disestablished as a state-owned enterprise because of its dire financial situation.

It's not known what the current plans are for the mine when the company is wound up.

The five-party policy agreement has been years in the making, and has been driven by Pike family members Bernie Monk, Anna Osborne and Sonya Rockhouse.

They've been relentlessly pursuing political support for a manned re-entry of the access tunnel into the mine, also known as the 'drift'.

"It's something we've had to fight for nearly seven years," Ms Osborne told Newshub.

"It's great to have all the parties together on the same page and help us progress this matter.

"We've always said we don't want to put any other lives at risk. We have the experts saying it can be done safely."

It's understood United Future leader Peter Dunne was the last one to sign up to the idea, after changing his mind about the safety of a re-entry.

"He says there's a few things he's been listening to and thinking 'that's not right' so it's wonderful, really good. All the support we can get is fantastic," Ms Rockhouse told Newshub.

Mr Monk said the reassurance from the parties to progress plans for a re-entry is a huge relief.

"It will get us some finality, which we desperately need. No one should die in the workplace," he said.

Details of the plan will be released just after midday at Parliament.

