'Tizzy fit' not a good look for the Greens - Duncan Garner

The AM Show host Duncan Garner has awarded Green MP Julie Anne Genter the "tizzy fit of the week" award after she lashed out at journalists on Thursday.

Ms Genter, tipped as a potential new co-leader for the party after Metiria Turei resigned, was asked by Newshub if she would be putting her hand up.

"It is way too early to ask that question," she responded at first, before becoming increasingly agitated.

"It's too early. Don't even think about asking me that me that until after the election."

Garner said Ms Genter needs to "calm her organic farm down".

"It's like being at kindy and you've stolen someone's bikkies or something."

He unfavourably compared Ms Genter's response to Green Party leader James Shaw, who has "kept his cool" all week.

"He's too scared to raise his voice at all those women in caucus - he'll get his head bitten off."

Ms Genter responded on Twitter, saying she thought the clip of her outburst was "kind of hilarious".