Gareth Morgan blames landlines for poor polling, claims he'll win 5-10 percent

Gareth Morgan says polls showing he won't make it into Parliament are wrong because they rely on the opinions of voters with landlines.

"When I ask the question in the town hall shows I do every night, ' Hands up those who've got a landline, it's 10 or 15 percent," the Opportunities Party (TOP) leader told The AM Show on Thursday.

"What's wrong with these polling companies? I think we'll be somewhere between 5 and 10 percent. I've said it from day one."

TOP polled at 1.6 percent in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll, and 2 percent in the most recent Colmar Brunton poll.

"You've got to have a landline to feature in those polls," he claimed.

But he's not entirely correct. A quarter of the Newshub- Reid Research poll is based on internet users, and all major polling companies weight responses to ensure different demographics are represented fairly.

And some pollsters - Roy Morgan, for example - do phone mobiles.