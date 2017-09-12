Greens out of Parliament on latest Newshub poll

The Green Party has been in every Parliament since 1999, but unless the party can turn Newshub's latest poll result around, this year its streak could end.

The latest Newshub-Reid Research poll has the Greens on 4.9 percent, just below the 5 percent threshold required to enter Parliament without the security of an electoral seat win.

The Green Party typically does slightly better in Newshub polls compared to its election-day result.