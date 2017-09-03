How the Left could form a Government without Winston Peters

The Newshub-Reid Research poll is out, and National should be nervous. But one other party should be just as nervous as National - New Zealand First.

The Left could rise, and could form a Government without Winston Peters.

Over the course of just one month, Labour has risen 15.3 percent, to 39.4 percent. While Labour's rise has come at the expense of minor parties, it's given the Left room to consider the possibility of ruling without Mr Peters.

Between them, Labour, the Greens and the Māori Party would need to scrape just two seats off any of the other parties and they'd be able to form a Government.