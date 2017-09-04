Economist behind Labour's fiscal plan slams National's claims

BERL executive director Dr Ganesh Nana has spoken out against claims from the National Party there is a "hole" in Labour's fiscal plan.

Labour commissioned BERL to do an independent audit of its fiscal plan, which National campaign manager and finance spokesman Steven Joyce claimed had an $11.7 billion "hole".

Labour finance spokesperson Grant Roberston refuted the allegations and said it was "a desperate act from a flailing Finance Minister".

Dr Nana said the allegations of a "hole" in the plan were largely down to a misunderstanding of the definition of Labour's operating allowance.

"Some administrations choose to use this allowance to include future spending that is known but not yet allocated (e.g. population adjustments for health and education funding). The Labour Party Fiscal Plan explicitly allocates these items to their relevant spending lines. This leaves the resulting 'operating allowance' as a clear measure of what is available for future spending for policies or initiatives currently unknown."

The economist added Labour had costed its policy for 26 weeks of parental leave and it was included in the "family package" line of the fiscal plan.

Dr Nana said BERL had worked with a range of governments and administrations over the past 60 years, and the organisation had no political affiliation.

"As stated in our report to the Labour Party, we make no assessment of the individual policies themselves, nor do we judge their worth. That is for the voters of New Zealand to judge. But the numbers do make sense."