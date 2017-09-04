National leaders awkwardly dance the Macarena on campaign bus

The video was posted to the Young Nats Facebook page on Sunday, which was also Father's Day, with the caption "Nice moves Bill English #SuperDad".



It came after the pair announced an investment of $82m to fight methamphetamine in a press conference where Ms Bennett controversially claimed "some have less human rights than others" with regard to criminal gang members.

The video has had 45,000 views in less than 24 hours.

"Make it stop," one Facebook user wrote.

"Deliver macarena two decades late, just like all their policies," said another.

Earlier in the weekend Ms Bennett posted a video of her dancing with the campaign team to Eiffel 65's 'Blue (Da Ba Dee)'.

Newshub.